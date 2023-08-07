Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Armenian PM’s false statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned Pashinyan’s false statements, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community, an organization representing Azerbaijanis exiled from Armenia and supporting their right to return, strongly condemns Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's next dishonest statements.

According to a video published a few days ago, Pashinyan announced the "voluntary withdrawal" of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, who were also purportedly paid "compensation" at a press conference on July 25, 2023.

"We categorically deny that Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia were compensated in exchange for giving up their right to return." "We remain steadfast in our demand for the right to return to our ancestral lands in Armenia," the Community stated in a statement.

Will be updated