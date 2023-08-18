Azerbaijan names foreign qualifications requirements for higher education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Azerbaijan has named requirements for foreign qualifications related to higher education. This is reflected in the "Rules for Recognition of Foreign Qualifications Related to Higher Education" approved by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The general requirements for the recognition of foreign qualifications related to higher education are the following:

- Availability of accreditation and state license of the authorized quality assurance body in the country in which the institution where the document on the relevant qualification was obtained operates;

- availability of an authentic (valid) document on the relevant qualification;

- an indication of the place in the qualifications framework of the country in which the qualification was awarded;

- according to the National Qualifications Framework of Azerbaijan on continuing education (hereinafter - National Qualifications Framework), for qualifications corresponding to secondary vocational education, bachelor's (basic (basic higher) medical education) and master's degree, the applicant's presence in the territory of the country of study during each academic year for at least half of the normative training period stipulated by the respective qualification (presence in the territory of the country of study during the normative training period);

- obtaining formal education based on traditional learning methods in at least two-thirds of the study time for qualifications corresponding to the levels of secondary vocational education, bachelor's degree (basic (basic higher) medical education) and master's degree in national qualifications (obtaining formal education based on traditional learning methods in the normative period of study in the field of medicine and medical specialties).

In academic and professional recognition of higher education qualifications, the existence or absence of a significant difference shall be determined on the basis of the following criteria:

- The level of education to which the qualification relates;

- the amount of training received ( completed credits) ;

- the result of the final certification or the overall average success rate;

- the direction (profile) of the qualification;

- learning outcomes.

The elimination of academic arrears formed in the course of study in the subjects specified in the curriculum in the next academic year and the fact of research or practice abroad as part of the curriculum shall be taken into account in the assessment, if it is confirmed by the relevant certificate obtained on the basis of a request sent to the relevant educational institution.

The requirement of the applicant's presence on the territory of the country in which they study during each academic year not less than half of the normative period of study stipulated by the relevant qualification, at the time of recognition of qualifications corresponding to the levels of secondary vocational education, bachelor's (basic (higher) medical education) and master's degree according to the national qualifications system of Azerbaijan on continuing education (presence on the territory of the country in which they study during the normative period of study stipulated by the relevant qualification) does not apply to foreigners.