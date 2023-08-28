Iran and Armenia's joint military drills pose threat to regional security - Israeli paper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Joint military exercises between Armenia and Iran threaten the security of the region, the Israeli news portal Israel Defense said in an article, Trend reports.

"An agreement on military cooperation has been signed between the two countries, and joint military maneuvers are being held. The statements of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahiyan that "Armenia's security is also Iran's security" also raise concern," said the article.

In addition, the authors also mention cases of missile supplies from Iran to Russia through Armenia, as well as recent arms supplies from India directly to Yerevan.

"India sells weapons to Armenia, and Israel expresses concern that such weapons are transported to Iran, and from there, possibly, to Syria," said the article.

At the same time, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel continues in various spheres for the benefit of the region. For example, when Azerbaijan successfully exports its energy resources to Israel, the countries cooperate in the fields of cybersecurity, business, trade, and culture.