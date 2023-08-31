France continues provocations against Azerbaijan - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. France continues its provocations against Azerbaijan. This time the baton was passed to the delegation of French cities headed by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who organized the show with "humanitarian aid", said Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

The statement notes that people with racist thinking like Ann Hidalgo, who is now shedding "crocodile tears," have never condemned Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the Khojaly genocide, but instead joined Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora.

"Ann Hidalgo and the delegation accompanying her should stop engaging in political manipulation and put an end to hatred against Azerbaijanis based on religious prejudice," the statement reads.