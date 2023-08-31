If Armenians needed aid, they would not urge to block road - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. If the Armenian side needed the delivered humanitarian cargo, they would not have demanded the peacekeeping contingent block the road, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

This comment was made on the statements made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his speech at a government meeting.

"I would like to remind the Armenian Prime Minister, who, instead of objecting to the provocative actions of some Armenian representatives opposing the proposal to activate the Lachin road in parallel with the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road to deliver goods to Armenian residents in case of need, accused Azerbaijan of allegedly "starving" the Armenian residents, that the trucks sent by the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society in the direction of Aghdam-Khankendi are currently waiting in the area. If the Armenian side really needed the transported cargoes, they would not have demanded that the peacekeeping contingent block the road, and thus would not have prevented the delivery of these cargoes. The approach of the Armenian residents once again showed that the claims of Armenia and some representatives of the Armenian residents regarding the 'humanitarian situation' are nothing but political manipulations," the commentary reads.

