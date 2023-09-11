US to never forget Azerbaijan's support during September 11 tragedy - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Trend reports.

"Today our Embassy, led by Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara, marked the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks and remembered those who lost their lives. We will never forget how Azerbaijan stood with the United States during this tragic time," the embassy wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the al-Qaeda terrorist group against the US on September 11, 2001.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured up to 25,000.