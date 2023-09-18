Armenia ignores Azerbaijan's initiative over spotting missing persons - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenia hasn't responded to the initiative shown several times by Azerbaijan to determine the location of missing persons, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons".

According to Rzayev, Azerbaijan is trying to fundamentally resolve the issue of missing persons.

Refusal to share information about the missing persons is disrespectful and unacceptable not only to the families of the missing but to all humanity, he emphasized.

The official noted that Azerbaijan, as a country that suffered from this problem for more than 30 years, contributes to cases related to missing persons.

"The illegal taking of people hostage is contrary to human rights. Their families and relatives have the right to receive information about their fate. But, unfortunately, the Armenian side refuses to cooperate in this matter. International organizations must fulfill their obligations regarding missing persons," added Rzayev.

Since the first Karabakh war in the 1990s, up to 3,900 people have been missing in Azerbaijan, and there are reports that 872 people were taken hostage by Armenian armed forces.

The "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons" conference being held in Baku includes former heads of state and governments of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.