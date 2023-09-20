Kazakhstan confirms full support for sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Kazakhstan once again confirms its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan, said the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Trend reports.

"We welcome the initiative of the Azerbaijani side to hold a meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh. We express hope for a speedy resolution of the current situation through peaceful dialogue within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that the establishment of an atmosphere of peace and mutually beneficial cooperation in the South Caucasus, the unblocking of all communications corresponds to the interests of all countries in the region," he said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan stated that the agreement was reached to stop the local anti-terrorist activities.

"Considering the appeal by the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, conveyed by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement has been reached as of 13:00 (GMT +4), September 20, 2023, to stop the anti-terrorist activities under the following terms:

1. The formations of Armenia’s armed forces stationed in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and illegal armed groups lay down their arms, withdraw from their battle positions and military outposts and are subjected to complete disarmament.

2. Simultaneously, all the ammunition and heavy military equipment is handed over.

3. Conducting the abovementioned process in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent is ensured," the ministry said.