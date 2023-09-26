Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan has taken important steps to deliver humanitarian aid to Armenians in Karabakh - Erdogan

Politics Materials 26 September 2023 22:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan has taken important steps to deliver humanitarian aid to Armenians in Karabakh - Erdogan

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Azerbaijani government has taken important steps to deliver humanitarian aid to Armenians in Karabakh, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

He noted that the claims of some states, which for years have taken advantage of the unresolved conflict for their own purposes, are complete nonsense and slander.

"We expect that Armenia will not fall for such provocations from the outside and the diaspora. The prosperity and well-being of the Armenian people is not associated with fighting with neighbors, but with peace and cooperation. Türkiye has not hesitated to contribute to ensuring lasting peace in the region and will not hesitate in the future," Erdogan said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more