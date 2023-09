BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage dedicated to September 27 - the Day of Remembrance [of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for liberating Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 2, 2020, September 27 is marked annually as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan.