No civilian object damaged during anti-terrorist activities - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. No civilian object was damaged during the anti-terrorist activities, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Armenia opposed the peace initiatives of Azerbaijan after the 2020 second Karabakh war.

“The Armenian armed forces didn't withdraw from Karabakh [contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], and provocations against us continued. As a result of the last such provocation, six of our citizens were killed. After that, on September 19, Azerbaijan began anti-terrorist activities,” he added.

On September 19, 2023, a KAMAZ truck transporting personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan hit a mine near the village of Taghavard in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district. The mine had been previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following conditions:

The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.

In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are surrendered.

The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.