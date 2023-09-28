French senator expresses hope to see Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. French senator Nathalie Goulet expressed hope to see Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

"Now I will see Karabakh not with my heart, but with my own eyes," Goulet said on X (Twitter), adding that "Karabakh is Azerbaijan."

Goulet has been supportive of Azerbaijan's stance on Karabakh issue, she visited the country, and has been on the liberated territories as well.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following conditions: the Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.

On September 21, 2023, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with the residents of Armenia in Yevlakh to discuss social and humanitarian problems, in particular the need for fuel and food aid. Since then, Azerbaijan has provided fuel for heating systems, schools, kindergartens, emergency services and fire departments, as well as humanitarian aid to support the residents of Karabakh.

The separatists in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan announced their self-dissolution today.