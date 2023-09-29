Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Pakistan

Politics Materials 29 September 2023 20:49 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to Pakistan, the ministry told Trend.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist acts committed at the mosque in Mastung and at the mosque in the city of Hangu. We express our condolences to the government of fraternal Pakistan, its people and the families of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," said the ministry.

An explosion near a mosque in the city of Mastung in the Pakistani province of Balochistan killed at least 50 people and injured more than 50.

