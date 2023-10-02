Cooperation with European institutions develops successfully - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. At the same time, our cooperation with the European institutions also develops successfully, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.

“With seven members of the EU, Azerbaijan signed declarations on strategic partnership. So, that actually demonstrates our foreign policy agenda, which is absolutely open and as I already said, aimed at cooperation and broader regional involvement and inclusivity.

Azerbaijan is a member of two important international institutions - Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Council of Europe - and is one of the very few countries, which is a member of both. More than 100 countries are participants in these two international organizations,” President Ilham Aliyev added.