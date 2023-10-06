Azerbaijani commissioner for human rights visits detained Armenian separatist Babayan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has visited the former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, David Babayan, detained by the Azerbaijani authorities, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

The accused, David Babayan, was confidentially received by the Ombudswoman of Azerbaijan within the framework of a visit conducted on the basis of the requirements of the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

During the visit held on October 3, 2023, David Babayan was individually listened to by the Ombudswoman. The issues of his detention and treatment, as well as the state of ensuring his rights under the law, were studied. The appeals were considered on the spot by the Ombudswoman. Babayan was provided with glasses for personal use, access to the library, and access to information. He did not complain about the conditions of detention, noting that he had undergone a medical examination upon admission to the institution. Babayan was provided with a lawyer to defend his rights. During the visit, which was also attended by doctors and psychologists of the National Ombudsman Prevention Team, Babayan was provided with legislative acts in his native language as well as publications explaining the possibility of appealing to the Ombudsman.

David Babayan was prosecuted on October 28, 2020 as a suspect under Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparation, initiation and waging a war of aggression), 32.3, 114. 1 (recruiting mercenaries, training them, financing and other material support, as well as organizing their use in military conflict and hostilities), 32.3, 116.0.1, 32.3, 116.0.6, 32.3, 116.0.7, 32.3, 116.0.8, 32.3, 116.0.9, 32.3, 116.0. 10 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 117.2 (omission or criminal order during armed conflict), 32.3,214.2.1, 32.3,214.2.3, 32.3,214.2.3, 32.3,214.2.4 (terrorist organizations), 283.2. 1, 283.2.3 (organization of incitement of national hatred) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On the basis of the court decision, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him, and he was declared on the international wanted list.

Babayan was detained by the law enforcement bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 29 of the current year, handed over to the investigation, and on the same day he was charged under the above-mentioned articles.

The court decision to impose a measure of restraint in the form of detention on David Babayan was enforced, and he was transferred to the pre-trial detention center of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.