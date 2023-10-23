Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss military cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. A delegation led by the Defense Minister of Tajikistan, Colonel General Sherali Mirzo paid a visit to Azerbaijan, the country's Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

The guests laid flowers at the graves of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, then visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to Azerbaijanis, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Defense Ministry hosted a solemn welcoming ceremony. After passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed.

In accordance with the protocol, Mirzo signed the “Book of Honor”.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The minister informed about the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and the work done in the liberated territories.

Tajik defense minister expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, thanked for the warm reception and congratulated his Azerbaijani colleague on 18 October– Restoration of Independence Day.

The importance of such meetings was noted in terms of further expansion of military cooperation between the two countries. The significance of mutual experience exchange in army development, as well as in the military-technical field was emphasized.

"The meeting also discussed the development prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in military, military-technical, military educational and other fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest," the ministry added.

VIDEO: