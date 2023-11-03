Turkic world must continue to support Azerbaijan in opening Zangezur corridor - Turkish President

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The Turkic world must continue to support Azerbaijan in the matter of opening the Zangezur corridor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 10th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

He noted that the realization of the transport line that will connect Nakhchivan with the western region of Azerbaijan is of great importance.

"The opening of the line will not only contribute to the well-being of all countries in the region, but will also connect Türkiye with its native hearth - Central Asia. For the successful completion of this phase, we as the Turkic world must continue to support Azerbaijan," Erdogan added.

