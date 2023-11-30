Armenians were not forced to leave Azerbaijan, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Armenians were not forced to leave Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"While implementing necessary measures, Azerbaijan acted in an exemplary manner. Not a single Armenian resident was forced to leave the country. Azerbaijan consistently urged local Armenians to remain and integrate as equals with Azerbaijani citizens," he said.

According to the minister, the Government of Azerbaijan subsequently made efforts to address the humanitarian and socioeconomic needs of local residents, declaring a comprehensive plan for their future integration based on Azerbaijani citizenship, which is exclusively an internal matter for Azerbaijan.

"This approach by Azerbaijan stands in contrast to Armenians' continued refusal to address the violated lives of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whom they forcibly expelled from their territory," Bayramov added.