President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Laos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic – the Day of Republic, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic – the Day of Republic.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lao People's Democratic Republic will continue to expand and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.