Chief of Azerbaijan Army's General Staff inspects combat readiness of military units stationed in high mountainous areas (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other officials of the Defense Ministry attended military units stationed on the border with Armenia in Gadabay, Dashkasan and Kalbajar directions, the ministry said, Trend reports.

"The Chief of the General Staff held meetings with servicemen in the units deployed in the mentioned directions, delivered the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and gave specific instructions regarding their implementation," the ministry noted. "The organization of troops service and combat duty was inspected in the units stationed in the positions in high mountainous areas. It was reported that the service is conducted 24 hours a day in an intensive working mode according to the daily routine, combat duty is organized."

"Colonel General Valiyev also inspected combat readiness of the artillery, engineering and commando military units. He heard the reports of the commanders regarding the daily activities of the units and the taken measures. It was noted that the assigned tasks are conducted based on the plan, special attention is paid to the organization and conduct of combat training measures in accordance with the requirements," the ministry mentioned.

"In the end, the Chief of General Staff watched training and exercises on combat readiness of one of the commando units, and set specific tasks for the command staff to further increase quality and intensity of exercises, as well as to improve the practical skills of the servicemen and develop the level of readiness," added the ministry.

