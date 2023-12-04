Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva participates in discussions on climate change within COP 28 in Dubai (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 December 2023 20:51 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. A panel session on Women Leading Progress: Water and Sustainable Development Goals was held on December 4 within COP 28 in Dubai (UAE) under the auspices of General Women's Union Chairwoman Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, Trend reports.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri attended the session organized by the UN, the General Association of Swiss Women & Empowerment.

Will be updated

