International community must work for Azerbaijani refugees' return to Armenia - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The international community must work hard for the safe and fair return of Azerbaijani refugees to Armenia, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Zafar Sirakaya said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference themed "Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global context and fair solution" in Baku.

"The role of international organizations in this process is significant, and they cannot remain on the sidelines. We know very well that during local anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan called on the Armenian population of Karabakh not to leave their homes, stating that coexistence is possible," Sirakaya reminded.

"However, certain groups in Armenia acted contrary to the situation in the region. Those who support Armenia today talk about ensuring human rights. However, Armenia turns a blind eye to the expulsion of Azerbaijanis," he noted.

Sirakaya emphasized that Azerbaijan, after achieving victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, put an end to injustice in the region.

"The first Karabakh war inflicted indelible wounds. Thousands of people were expelled from their native lands. Their cultural monuments and places of worship were destroyed. It's crucial for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their lands," he added.

The conference is attended by more than 100 guests from 30 countries.

The event will continue its work in the form of panel discussions with the participation of renowned international experts and socio-political figures, addressing issues such as the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, resettlement challenges on the international stage, the issue of return in international law, difficulties and practical achievements in the field of repatriation, and the situation in this area in different regions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel