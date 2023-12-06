Religious sites and property of hundreds of thousands deported Azerbaijanis must be protected - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. I already said that those who want to come back they can come back. Their apartments, their houses stay untouched, unlike what you've seen in Zangilan and in other parts totally destroyed, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

“As I said, another option is to have a work permit or residence permit based on the common practice, which every country has, based on quotas, which every country has for migrant labor force that can be organized. Of course, with respect to return of Azerbaijanis to the territory of Armenia, we expect from Armenia, the same approach.

At least, to do the same. Also to create an electronic reintegration portal to provide the information about their own villages - most of the villages, where Azerbaijanis lived, either destroyed or abandoned. Because of the poor demographic situation in Armenia, they cannot organize settlement in Azerbaijani villages the way how they want. In some they live, but most of them are empty. So, at least to allow Azerbaijanis to come, to see, to visit, and I think that could be a good sign of reconciliation. Therefore, we think and we know that Azerbaijanis, who have roots in today’s territory of Armenia, are eager to go back. Some of them may consider and, I think, it is absolutely realistic to resettle there in their villages, some want just to come and visit the graves of the ancestors. Some want to just go, visit and come back. So, this must be allowed. Armenia should not block this natural humanitarian need of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, who have been deported from there. We demonstrate how it should be. We demonstrate how their property, how their religious sites must be protected, and everyone who goes now to Khankendi and to other places, where there was a majority of Armenian population can see. So, we expect them to do the same. That will be a demonstration of their will for peace,” the head of state emphasized.