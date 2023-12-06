Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
United States could contribute to peace process in South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 6 December 2023 19:48 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The United States could contribute to the peace process in the South Caucasus, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev said that there was a rich history of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States and stated that during the years of Azerbaijan's independence, the two countries had established the relations of successful cooperation in various fields, especially in the field of energy.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan supported the regional peace agenda, President Ilham Aliyev said that after the end of the conflict and full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, historic opportunities had arisen for the establishment of peace, noting that the United States could contribute to the process by considering the new realities.

