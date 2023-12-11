Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 11 December 2023 12:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani delegation visits Türkiye's pavilion, operating within COP 28

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijani delegation visited Türkiye's pavilion during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai (UAE), Trend reports.

During the visit, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with Turkish Deputy Minister of Ecology and Urban Development Fatma Varank.

The meeting discussed important issues of cooperation in the field of fighting climate change for the two countries.

