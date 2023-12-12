Return of Armenian-jailed Azerbaijani servicemen to settle - Azerbaijani prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The return of two Azerbaijani servicemen captured by Armenia to their homeland will be ensured, said Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Note that the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia issued a joint statement.

Negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia resulted in an agreement to take tangible steps to build confidence between the two countries.

Guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian servicemen. The list of 32 does not and cannot include the leaders of the notorious regime who committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity, such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, as well as Vagif Khachaturyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan.

In its turn, the Republic of Armenia releases the two Azerbaijani servicemen.

