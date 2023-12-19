Azerbaijani-Turkish relations - example for other countries, VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are an example for other countries, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said during a speech at the "Business World Meeting" event, Trend reports.

He noted that the biggest indicator of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is the number of mutual visits.

"We want these relations, developing under the motto “one nation, two states,” to continue to strengthen in the economic sphere. We sincerely believe that this relationship developed by Azerbaijan and Türkiye means prosperity, development and a better future for the entire Caucasus," Yilmaz stressed.

He noted that the world economy is not in the best condition.

"Global trade volume has declined. But we know that difficulties also mean looking for opportunities. We want more businessmen to come to Azerbaijan and more businessmen to travel to Türkiye, and these relations will become increasingly stronger," Yilmaz said.

Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend reports.

The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.

Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two days.