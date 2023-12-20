Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 20 December 2023 13:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals number of voters in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. There are on average about 800-900 voters per polling station in the regions of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation during the presidential elections, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

He noted that 26 polling stations have already been established in the liberated territories.

"These polling places will be visited by around 23,000 people. Each polling place has about 800-900 voters. This is a very good indicator," he added.

