Türkiye and Azerbaijan to combine efforts on water resources protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Water resources protection is strategic for Azerbaijan, as it is for many countries, said Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov during a meeting with Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, the importance of collaboration between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the protection and effective use of water resources in the Araz and Kur river basins was stressed.

The meeting noted with satisfaction the active engagement of Turkish enterprises in the current rehabilitation and building operations in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

The parties also discussed issues concerning the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in agriculture, humanitarian, educational, and tourist sectors, among others.

