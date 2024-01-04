Azerbaijan to designate martyr status for fallen servicemen in Lachin accident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has provided clarification on granting martyr status to the military personnel who lost their lives in the Lachin accident, Trend reports.

“In accordance with the law, the martyr status is designated upon receiving a notification from a military unit in adherence to legal procedures. The servicemen Hasan Ismailov and Sakhavat Akhundov, who tragically passed away in Lachin, will be posthumously honored with the status of martyrs following the presentation of an official certificate confirming their demise while in active service,” said the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service.

A military vehicle accident on January 4 in Lachin district claimed the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen Hasan Ismayilov and Sakhavat Akhundov.