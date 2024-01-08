US report on religious freedom distorts names of Azerbaijan's territorial units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Associations urges the US officials to avoid using non-legal, politically biased, and manipulative naming when referring to the territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Committee's statement.

The report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom expressed concern about the condition of the so-called "Armenian monuments" in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, and a tolerant approach can be seen regarding the vandalism committed against Muslim monuments.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's State Committee calls on the members of the US commissioners to avoid using names that have no legal character, and are politically biased and manipulative when referring to the territories of Azerbaijan.

Specifically, Azerbaijan does not have an administrative-territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh". There are Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones.