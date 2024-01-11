Meeting on equal campaigning options in Azerbaijan's presidential election in progress (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Meeting on equal campaigning options in Azerbaijan's presidential election in progress

Politics Materials 11 January 2024 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Meeting on equal campaigning options in Azerbaijan's presidential election in progress

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. A meeting dedicated to equal campaigning options and the basics of the activities of media subjects in Azerbaijan's presidential election is being held, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council Ismat Sattarov and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Majid are delivering opening speeches at the event.

Will be updated

