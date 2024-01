NATO supports normalization between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Javier Colomina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. NATO supports needed normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina said, Trend reports.

"Good meetings in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other officials. Discussed further strengthening of NATO-Armenia cooperation. NATO supports needed normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he wrote on his page on X.