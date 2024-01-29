MP Akar attends grave of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Alley of Martyrs, Turkish Martyrs' Memorial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A delegation led by the Chairman of the National Defense Committee of Turkish Parliament Hulusi Akar has attended the Alley of Honor in Baku to pay tribute to the memory of the national leader, architect, and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his grave, Trend reports.

The delegation also honored the memory of the spouse of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, by placing flowers on her grave.

The Turkish delegation also attended the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan, laid flowers on their graves and a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

From the highest point in Baku, the guests admired the panoramic view of the capital. They were briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the ongoing beautification work in the city.

Then, the delegation attended the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial dedicated to heroic Turkish warriors who sacrificed their lives for the independence of Azerbaijan.

Akar then made a record in the memorial's book of remembrance.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel