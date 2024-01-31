Azerbaijan Army Units conducting combat training classes (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The training process is being continued in the Azerbaijan Army to maintain the high-level combat readiness of the troops, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The ministry noted that with regard to the beginning of the new training period, measures are being taken for battle training in the military units.

During the measures, the units are being trained in putting on alert and their bringing to the state of combat readiness.

According to the training plan for 2024, the units are also planned to leave the points of permanent deployment and move to the training centers and combined-arms training ranges.

