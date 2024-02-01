Azerbaijani FM talks COP29 homework with UN Executive Secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Stiell, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The meeting addressed preparations and organizational matters concerning the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The minister highlighted that Azerbaijan has taken real steps to protect the environment and transition to renewable energy sources, including actively engaging in several global agreements at the COP28 summit last year.

There was widespread trust that the Azerbaijani delegation would conduct COP29 to a high degree, making significant contributions to global efforts to combat climate change.

Executive Secretary Simon Stiell praised Azerbaijan's professionalism in preparing for COP29. The Executive Secretary expressed his best wishes for the successful organization of COP29 and indicated that the Secretariat will actively support these efforts.

The meeting also included an exchange of ideas on other topics of mutual interest.

To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria nominated candidates. However, following bilateral negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia chose to withdraw their candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and withdrew its candidacy.

On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, was selected as President of COP29.

