Azerbaijani presidential election voting begins in South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voting for the Azerbaijani presidential election has officially begun at the polling station in Azerbaijan's embassy in South Korea, starting at 08:00 local time, Trend reports.

Due to the time difference with Baku, the voting commenced first at the Azerbaijani embassy in Seoul.

Polling stations in Azerbaijan will open starting at 8:00 (GMT+4).

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election will be taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.