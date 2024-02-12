Armenia’s provocation - serious blow to peace process with Azerbaijan, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Armenia’s provocation is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

“On 12 February, as a result of another military provocation of the armed forces of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan was injured.

This provocation of Armenia is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In light of the stable situation of last 4-5 months, such belligerent acts blatantly contradict with peace messages by Armenia.

Moreover, such a provocation that was undertaken exactly in the territories observed by the European Union Mission in Armenia raises serious concerns about the aims and purposes of this Mission.

Military-political leadership of Armenia bears responsibility for such provocations against Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.