CSTO sees high conflict potential on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) sees a high conflict potential on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and a peace treaty is required to normalize the situation, the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"[There are observed] attempts by individual states to strengthen their own positions in the South Caucasus, gain access to Caspian resources, and provide themselves with direct route to Central Asia. For this purpose, the high conflict potential of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is actively used, among other things. The conclusion of a peace agreement will remain important for the further settlement of the situation," he noted.

According to him, the West seeks to influence post-conflict settlement between Baku and Yerevan, despite Armenia's membership in the CSTO.

"Despite Armenia's membership in the organization, attempts from outside to influence the format of post-conflict settlement continue," Serdyukov added.

On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

As a consequence of the incident, soldier Parviz Khalilzadeh, a servicemen of the State Border Service, was injured. The military serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40 (GMT +4), the Armenian army units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz district.

In response to this provocation of the Armenian army the units of the SBS of Azerbaijan carried out the "Revenge" operation on February 13.

According to the SBS, the operation resulted in the complete destruction of the Armenian Armed Forces' combat post near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, from where the Azerbaijani Army positions were fired the day before.

"There have been reports of substantial personnel losses at the damaged combat position. Any provocations by the Armenian side aimed at escalating tensions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border will now be met with even more serious and decisive reactions. The military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for these developments," said SBS statement.

