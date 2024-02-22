Iranian Parliament endorses goals of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Iran's Parliament supports the goals of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the Head of Iran's delegation Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi said during the discussions organized within the XIV plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.

He noted that Iran welcomes Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Assembly and will provide necessary support in the direction of strengthening activities.

The XIV plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly started in Baku on February 22.

The plenary session will last until February 24.

Parliamentary delegations of about 40 countries are participating in the session dedicated to the theme of "Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia".

Within the framework of the event, meetings of the Executive Council, and committees of the organization on political, economic, budgetary, social, and cultural spheres will be held, several organizational issues will be considered.

To note, the Baku Declaration and the final report will be adopted at the end of the session.

