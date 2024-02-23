Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan warns Armenian military leadership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has warned Armenia's military leadership, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry urged Armenian military authorities to avoid provocations that could jeopardize the five-month-old stability along the demarcated border.

"We encourage Armenia's military leadership to prevent such provocations and insist on identifying and punishing those guilty for such acts," the ministry stressed.

Earlier, units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired small arms from positions located in the direction of Yukhari Shorja settlement in the Basarkechar region and in the direction of Yellija settlement in the Kalbajar region at 05:50 (GMT +4).

