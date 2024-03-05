Russian PM arrives on visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries were flying, in tribute to the guest.

The Russian prime minister was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov and other officials.

According to the press service of the Russian government, the visit will involve discussions on various matters concerning the advancement of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Particular attention will be paid to promoting joint projects in the energy, transport, industrial, cultural, humanitarian, and other fields.

