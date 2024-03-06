Russian PM visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A delegation led by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived at the Alley of Honorary Burial on March 6, respectfully honoring the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and creator of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb., Trend reports.

Zarifa Aliyeva, a distinguished scientist-ophthalmologist and academician, was also remembered with reverence, with flowers placed at her tomb.

