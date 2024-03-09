Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
We should unite against Islamophobia - chairman of Pakistani Muslim Institute

Politics Materials 9 March 2024 09:52 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Over the past 20 years, there has been a notable surge in Islamophobia in the West, necessitating a collective effort to combat this phenomenon, said Chairman of the Muslim Institute of Pakistan Sultan Ahmad Ali during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Western nations have largely denied Islam.

"We should unite our efforts to combat Islamophobia," he said.

To note, an international scientific conference, “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024,” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

