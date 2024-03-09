Participants of int’l conference on tackling Islamophobia adopt communiqué

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9.The Center of Analysis of International Relations and the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre in partnership with the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum, and Baku Initiative Group held the conference titled “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” on 8-9 March 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Starting in 2023, this is a second conference which was organized in Azerbaijan with the aim to contribute to combating Islamophobia in all its forms and manifestations.

The conferences included the address by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Assistant Secretary-General of Political Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef M. Al-Dobeay and President of the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum Prof. Cole Durham.

The conference participants, recalling the resolution 12408 (2022) adopted by the UN General Assembly proclaiming 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, emphasized that Islamophobia had emerged and developed as a new form of racism that includes, among others, discrimination, stigmatization and exclusion in all areas of life.

Among the participants of the two days debate were many officials, spiritual leaders, experts and academicians – Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Sheikh Ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, Khalid Fathalrahman Omer Mohamed, Director of the Center for Civilizational Dialogue at ICESCO, Dodik Ariyanto, Head of the OIC Islamophobia Observatory, and many other dignitaries, scholars and media representatives – total 130 delegates from 31 countries.

The participants of the conference discussed matters of intersectional approach in the fight against Islamophobia and coordinated efforts to promote tolerance, peace and respect for human rights and religious diversity, problems emanating from the theory on “the clash of civilizations”, narratives on conspiracies, digital Islamophobia and discrimination in higher education.

The participants acknowledged that Islamophobia and Orientalism, in all of its complexity, have deep root in the history of European colonialism and emphasized that discrimination policies still continued in Western Europe, particularly, in France.

The discussants condemned the desecration and destruction of Islamic heritage in the context of Islamophobia. The participants condemned the attacks on cultural and religious monuments, including against the statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Azerbaijani poetess, which was installed in the city of Evian-les-Bains in France and removed after the act of vandalism while the French authorities took no action against the perpetrators.

The participants also underlined the gender related problems within the context of Islamophobia, entrenched prejudices against Muslim women, including in the higher education institutions and called for women’s inclusion in peace and security agenda and promoting women’s agency and relevant social programs.

The participants called on stopping to disseminate the prejudices and biases on Islam and Muslims through mainstream and social media, which are leading to undermining the foundations of inclusive societies. This phenomenon became especially worrisome in Europe and North America in the context of geopolitical tensions and conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The conference reiterated the primary responsibility of international organizations and national governments to expand the existing legal instruments and policy measures which are not enough to counter stereotypes on Islam and Muslims.

The participants agreed to further enhance cooperation and collaboration in the area of combating Islamophobia in two main directions – at the political level and through public advocacy; and at media and academic level through launching programs and projects to tackle discriminatory narratives.

The participants have also visited the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and witnessed the cultural destruction during the years of the Armenian occupation.