Politics Materials 11 March 2024 20:03 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev informs his Kazakh counterpart of negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. We are grateful to Kazakhstan for its continued support of Azerbaijan in restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

“Today we discussed in detail the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I informed my colleague about the current stage of the negotiations and prospects for reaching a peace agreement. Azerbaijan is interested in this, and, in fact, it was Azerbaijan that initiated the start of the process of negotiations on a peace agreement,” the head of state added.

