Turkish, Russian deputy FMs discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has held talks with his Turkish counterpart Burak Akcapar in Ankara, focusing on the diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"They discussed the Ukraine crisis, including the prospects for its political and diplomatic solution," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the two diplomats compared their views concerning the South Caucasus, emphasizing the importance of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian ties and assistance to this primarily within regional formats.