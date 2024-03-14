Global Baku Forum offers opportunity to discuss world's challenges - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Global Baku Forum is an opportunity to discuss the world's challenges, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation Kerry Kennedy said during the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Not every issue has been resolved yet. We have collaborated to find solutions, and we can only succeed if we do so," she remarked.

Kerry Kennedy noted that during this forum, it is important to model solutions to current global problems.

"At the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation for Human Rights, activists, protesters, journalists, and ordinary citizens around the world are using their voices to expose injustice," she said.

To note, Baku is hosting the XI Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC).

The event is attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize winners.

