Azerbaijan amends list of posts of highest special rank in customs bodies - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan has made amendments to the "List of posts of the highest special rank in customs bodies" approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 10, 2004, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the head of the State Customs Committee - Major General of the Customs Service, was added to the list.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is to address the issues arising from the decree.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel