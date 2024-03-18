Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM briefs US State Department rep on aspects of peace process with Armenia

Politics Materials 18 March 2024
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, during the meeting they discussed the current agenda and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, the current situation in the region, as well as several aspects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the issues arising from the meetings at the Munich Security Conference and in Berlin, Azerbaijan's expectations regarding the peace process, as well as the country's position on issues within the process that remain open. Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process was emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

